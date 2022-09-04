Cristiano Ronaldo rises to applaud Antony debut goal for Man United

Antony scores debut goal for Man United.

New Manchester United signing Antony marked his Red Devils debut on Sunday by scoring the opening goal in the club’s Premier League meeting with Arsenal.

The £85 million signing from Ajax finished off a slick United move in the 35th-minute, after Christian Eriksen, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford were all involved in the build-up.

It was Rashford’s final pass that found the Brazilian who hit a left-footed shot round Aaron Ramsdale without taking a touch beforehand.

The goal came in a first half in which Arsenal thought they had taken the lead, only for Gabriel Martinelli’s goal to be ruled out for a previous foul by Martin Odegaard on Eriksen.

🌟 𝐀 𝐍 𝐓 𝐎 𝐍 𝐘 🌟 It's a dream debut goal for Man Utd's new star signing! 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/xxYfaqnLAU — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 4, 2022

Soccer Saturday panel dismiss Antony chances.

While his United career is just beginning, Antony may have gone some way to silencing the doubters who have been questioning his price tag, as well as his suitability to the Premier League.

This weekend, the Soccer Saturday panel dismissed the 22-year-old’s chances of success with Man United.

“I just don’t see it,” said Darren Bent. “I can’t see him settling into the Premier League. £85 million, I think that will weigh him down.”

Way too much money,” agreed Michael Dawson, while Lee Hendrie added: “”The pressure’s on him. He’s got to come in and perform and I don’t think he will. Who will he play ahead of?”

Clinton Morrison was a little more sympathetic by saying: “I’m 50/50. I hope so. You’re saying is he worth the money… eventually, as the years come, I think he will be (a success).”

Bent 🗣 "I can't see him settling into the Premier League. £85m will weigh him down." Hendrie 🗣 "The pressure is on him." Soccer Saturday panel debate whether Antony for £85m to Manchester United is a good signing pic.twitter.com/NkJCvvu4L8 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 3, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo rises to applaud.

Some of the pressure that will have been lifted as Antony’s shot flew into the East Stand net, causing the Old Trafford crowd to erupt with elation.

Cristiano Ronaldo was one of those who stood up to applaud Man United’s new hero, as the Portuguese megastar began the game on the bench for the fourth consecutive game.

The Man United v Arsenal match is ongoing at the time of writing.

