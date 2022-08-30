Antony and Darwin Nunez in previous headbutt clash as big-money stars set to meet again

Antony and Darwin Nunez in previous clash.

When Manchester United and Liverpool meet in March of next year, it will be a reunion for Antony and Darwin Nunez, who were involved in a clash in last season’s Champions League.

The big-money summer signings at Old Trafford and Anfield will have huge expectations placed on them this season, and by the time that meeting comes around, we should have a fair idea as to which club were the wiser spenders.

Antony appears to headbutt Darwin Nunez.

Whatever the case, the pair will be more than familiar with each other after quite literally coming face-to-face at Benfica’s Estadio da Luz in February of this year.

In that last 16 first leg meeting, Nunez was playing for the Portuguese giants while Antony was lining out for Ajax, the club he officially left for Man United on Tuesday afternoon.

In the closing stages of the 2-2 draw, the pair were involved in a tussle on the touchline, before Antony appeared to launch his head into Nunez’s, causing the big striker to fall to the floor.

Antony vs Nunez rivalry reborn 👊🏻

Similarities with Joachim Andersen incident.

The Brazilian winger was booked for the incident, after which the duo were seen to shake hands as tensions cooled.

The irony of Nunez hitting the deck won’t be lost on Premier League fans, after the Uruguayan was sent off for a headbutt on Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen earlier this month.

There were suggestions at that time that Andersen hit the ground a little too easily, an accusation that could also be levelled towards Nunez for his incident involving Antony last season.

A new rivalry?

It’s unlikely that this previous incident will lead to a Roy Keane/Patrick Vieira-style rivalry between the pair, but some United and Liverpool supporters may be glad to see that there’s a little bit of spark within each of their South American attackers.

Nunez joined Liverpool from Benfica earlier this summer for an initial fee of around €75 million, before scoring on his debut in the club’s Community Shield victory over Manchester City.

He followed this up with another strike on his Premier League bow against Fulham, before his sending off against Palace ensured a three-game suspension.

Antony’s move from Ajax to Man United was confirmed by the Old Trafford club on Tuesday, pending a medical and international clearance.

