Antonio Conte eases Thomas Tuchel tensions with late-night Instagram post

Antonio Conte takes to Instagram with message for Thomas Tuchel.

Antonio Conte has moved to ease tensions with Thomas Tuchel with an Instagram post, after the pair came to blows during and after the 2-2 draw between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge.

Both men received red cards after the final whistle on Sunday, when Chelsea boss Tuchel appeared to hold on to his handshake with his Spurs counterpart for a little longer than necessary.

Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel clash.

The German appeared to indicate that Conte should be looking him in the eye, something the Italian may have been reluctant to do, after the duo exchanged words in the dugout throughout the second half.

After Chelsea went 2-1 in front through a Reece James goal, Tuchel ran down the touchline past Conte in celebration, with the Spurs boss later confirming that he hadn’t seen these actions and, if he had, he may have resorted to extreme measures.

Conte shared a clip of the moment on his Instagram Stories, along with the words: “Lucky I didn’t see you, making you trip over would have been well-deserved,” along with three laughter emojis, indicating that the message was intended in good spirit.

Battle of the Bridge II.

The clashes between the pair, and the general feeling of aggression throughout the 90 minutes, drew comparisons to the so-called ‘Battle of the Bridge’ between the two rival clubs in May 2016.

On that occasion, a late equaliser from Chelsea’s Eden Hazard handed the Premier League title to Leicester City, and meant that Spurs missed out on being crowned champions for the first time since 1961.

A total of 12 players were booked throughout that game, while then-Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino was among those embroiled in a melee at the final whistle.

🔵⚪ Late dug out drama leads to both Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte receiving a red card 😳 pic.twitter.com/l9Zq9UZhlu — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 14, 2022

Chelsea and Spurs share spoils.

The latest meeting between the sides also finished 2-2, with Harry Kane’s injury-time equaliser ensuring a share of the spoils.

Chelsea had taken the lead through their new defender Kalidou Koulibaly on 19 minutes and they managed to keep Tottenham at bay until Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored in the 68th minute.

James put Chelsea back in front on 77 minutes before Kane’s late equaliser sent the away fans into ecstasy, as Conte and Tuchel did battle on the touchline.

