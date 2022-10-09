Antonio Conte speaks movingly about late Spurs fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone

Antonio Conte speaks about Gian Piero Ventrone.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has spoken movingly about the club’s fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone, who died earlier this week.

Ventrone passed away at the age of 61 following a short battle with leukemia, and his death has since been marked by tributes from within the Spurs camp, as well as elsewhere.

Gian Piero Ventrone tributes.

Spurs players paid tribute to Ventrone on Saturday with a minute’s applause ahead of their 1-0 victory over Brighton before captain Hugo Lloris held up a jersey with ‘Gian Piero’ on the back in front of the travelling supporters at the end of game.

Speaking afterwards, Conte confirmed that he and his staff will be travelling to Naples for Ventrone’s funeral, while speaking about a painful few days for those at the club.

Antonio Conte.

“Tomorrow is the funeral. We are going with the staff,” said the Italian. “I want to give big hugs to them [the family], to tell his son and daughter that they need to be strong because Gian Piero was strong, a strong character. He doesn’t want to see us unhappy. It’s difficult to make him happy because we are really devastated by the pain.

“I have to be honest, it was really, really difficult for us to be here and to focus on the game because what happened in the last three days was incredible. I knew that the situation was really problematic after the game against Frankfurt [on Wednesday] but no one could have expected this situation because no one knew.”

“The players were really devastated by the pain and the whole Tottenham environment, the feeling was really bad because in only 10 months I think Gian Piero got through the heart of everybody.”

Ventrone arrived at Spurs with Conte, when the latter took over as manager in November of last year. He had previously worked with Juventus and with Italy, when his home country won the World Cup in 2006.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: antonio conte, tottenham hotspur