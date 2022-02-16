Antonio Conte slams Spurs transfer strategy in new Sky Italia interview

Antonio Conte Sky Italia interview.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has hit out at the club’s transfer strategy in a new interview with Sky Sport Italia.

The Italian coach has only been in charge in North London since November but already appears to be at loggerheads with chairman Daniel Levy and others in the corridors of power at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs transfer activity.

In an interview that’s set to be released in full on Thursday, the former Chelsea manager suggested that player exits in January have made the squad weaker and that Spurs are more interested in developing players than signing ones that are ready for success.

During the January transfer window, Spurs signed Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus on a permanent deal, while taking Dejan Kulusevski from the same club on an 18-month loan.

Meanwhile, Dele Alli left for Everton a free transfer, with Tanguy Ndombele, Bryan Gil and Giovani Lo Celso all exiting on short-term deals until the end of the season.

Antonio Conte: “This is the vision of the club.”

“What happened in January was not easy,” Conte is quoted as saying by Football Italia. “We lost four players in January. Four important players for Tottenham, and we brought in only two.

“So even just in terms of numbers, rather than reinforce the squad, we on paper weakened it. Bentancur and Kulusevski are ideal prospects for Tottenham, because Tottenham are seeking young players they can develop and grow, not players who are ready. That is the issue.

“This is the vision and the philosophy of the club. It is inevitable that if you want to grow quicker and if you want to be competitive more rapidly, you need players with a lot of experience, because they also raise the experience level of the overall team.

“But I repeat, I have realised now that this is the vision of the club.”

Sky Italia at centre of another storm.

The quotes are unlikely to go down well with those at Spurs, and it isn’t the first time that Sky Italia have been at the centre of Premier League controversy this season.

Back in December, the channel aired an interview with Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku, in which the Belgian said he was “not happy with the situation” at the European champions.

Lukaku later issued an apology to his manager Thomas Tuchel, his teammates and the Chelsea supporters.