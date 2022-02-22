Antonio Conte makes fun of Pep Guardiola with scathing Instagram post

Antonio Conte takes swipe at Pep Guadiola.

Antonio Conte has posted a thinly-veiled swipe at Pep Guardiola after the Manchester City manager criticised Tottenham Hotspur’s tactics in their Premier League meeting on Saturday.

Spurs overcame the Premier League leaders by a 3-2 scoreline, leading to Guardiola revealing his frustration at what he thought was a counter-attacking performance from Conte’s side.

Pep Guardiola airs frustrations.

“They played the way I expected them to play,” Guardiola said after the defeat. “They were good in the build-up and created a lot of space to run on the counter-attack, but in general we coped well and played a good game.”

Spurs opened the scoring after just four minutes through recent loan signing from Juventus Dejan Kulusevski, before a second half Harry Kane brace cancelled out an Ilkay Gundogan strike and a late Riyad Mahrez penalty for City.

Conte clearly disagreed with his counterpart’s assessment of his team’s goals and he took to Instagram to make his feelings clear.

Antonio Conte hits back on Instagram.

The Italian shared a two-minute clip which featured all three of Tottenham’s goals, and he seems to have had a point, as each strike appeared to result from patient build-up play from the away side, as opposed any response to a Man City attack.

While the emotion of defeat may have influenced Guardiola’s comments, he certainly won’t appreciate being made fun of, as Conte seems to have done with his caption on the post which reads ‘Counterattacks?!? Maybe not,’ along with three laughter emojis.

Antonio Conte oversees brilliant Spurs performance.

One thing that can’t be argued with is the devastating link-up play between Tottenham’s attacking players on Saturday, with Dejan Kulusevski slotting in seamlessly alongside Kane and Son Heung-min.

Tottenham’s win came on the back of three successive league defeats and if Conte can get them to continue to play with such verve and confidence, a return to Champions League football next season could be a possibility.

The defeat was just City’s third in the league this season, with two of them coming at the hands of Spurs, after the North London outfit beat them 1-0 under previous manager Nuno Espirito Santo on the opening day of the campaign.

