Spurs issue health update on Antonio Conte

Spurs issue Antonio Conte health update.

Tottenham Hotspur have issued an update around the health of their manager Antonio Conte.

On Wednesday morning, the club confirmed that Conte will be out for a period of time as he undergoes surgery to remove his gallbladder.

Spurs statement on Antonio Conte.

“Antonio Conte recently became unwell with severe abdominal pain,” Spurs posted on social media. “Following a diagnosis of cholecystitis, he will be undergoing surgery to remove his gallbladder today and will return following a period of recuperation. Everyone at the Club wishes him well.”

Conte has endured a difficult time in his personal life of late, with the loss of three close friends.

Back in October, the Italian’s long-time colleague and Spurs fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone passed away of leukaemia at the age of 61.

Then, in December, another friend and former Bologna manager Sinisa Mihajlovic died of the same illness.

This was followed by the loss last month of Gianluca Vialli, a player with whom Conte won the 1996 Champions League, when they both played for Juventus.

Tottenham’s upcoming games.

Cholecystitis is a condition that occurs when a person’s gallbladder becomes inflamed. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, and fever.

Tottenham’s next match is a Premier League meeting at home to Manchester City on Saturday, before they travel to Leicester City a week later.

There is also a two-legged Champions League tie against AC Milan on the horizon, with the first leg taking place in Conte’s homeland on February 14th.

