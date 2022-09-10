Anthony Martial opens up on Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer issues

Anthoy Martial opens up on Mourinho and Solskjaer issues.

Anthony Martial has opened up on his relationship with both Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, in a revealing interview with France Football.

While Martial has shown flashes of brilliance since arriving at Manchester United from Monaco in 2015, injuries and dips in form have meant that he hasn’t quite reached his potential.

Anthony Martial on Jose Mourinho.

Erik ten Hag is the fourth permanent manager that Martial has played under at Old Trafford and in the chat with France Football, he opened up on what went wrong with some of the Dutchman’s predecessors.

On Mourinho, Martial recalls being asked to change from his preferred number 9 shirt to 11, in order to accommodate new arrival Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2016.

The Portuguese manager is also blamed for costing Martial a place in the France squad at the 2018 World Cup, a tournament the country went on to win.

“I should have been there.”

“During the holidays, he [Mourinho] sent me a message to ask if I want to change to the No.11, explaining to me that it is great because it was worn by Ryan Giggs, a club legend,” said the 26-year-old.

“I tell him that I have the greatest respect for Giggs but I prefer to keep the No.9. When I returned to the club, I see my name with the No.11, the story did not end well. He [Mourinho] lacked direct respect for me.

“The following season, I was the best in the team in the first part of the season, he brought in Alexis Sanchez and there I hardly played anymore.

“It’s the season of the World Cup and it cost me dearly, especially since the France team won [the tournament]. I should have been there.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

On Solskjaer, Martial suggests that the Norwegian withheld information on his injuries, leading to criticism of his performances from supporters.

“People don’t know it, I couldn’t accelerate during the four months following the Covid season. The coach tells me he needs me, so I play. But, given my game, if I can’t accelerate, it becomes very complicated all the same. And I got set on fire [criticised by fans]… the coach never bothered to tell the media.

“Obviously, I ended up getting injured for good and when I came back, finished, I didn’t play anymore.

“I took it very badly, I had a feeling of injustice, you are asked to sacrifice yourself for the team and behind the scenes you are dismissed. For me, it’s almost treachery. That’s all I hate. I can be blamed, but not for being fake.”

Louis van Gaal.

Louis van Gaal, who was in charge when Martial arrived at Old Trafford, appears to be the only United manager that Martial retains any respect for.

“I had a great relationship with Louis van Gaal the first season,” Martial said.

“I love to learn and when a gentleman like him takes the time to make me watch videos of my matches in his office to explain things to me, that’s the best.

“Once I had scored twice and he made watch the video to set me on fire. I told him that I scored twice, so what’s the problem? He wanted to talk to me about running angles and movement zones. I told him that I understood and that he liked my whole character.”

Anthony Martial: Back at United.

After an unsuccessful stint on loan at Sevilla during the latter part of last season, Martial is back at Man United with an impressive pre-season under his belt.

As a substitute, he played a key role in the recent 2-1 victory over Liverpool, but a hamstring injury followed by an achilles knock has meant that this was his only appearance of the season so far.

