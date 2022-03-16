Anthony Martial comments on Cristiano Ronaldo rift rumours

Anthony Martial clears up Cristiano Ronaldo reports.

Anthony Martial has cleared up reports of any rifts involving Cristiano Ronaldo inside the Manchester United dressing room.

The Frenchman is currently preparing for his first match on English soil since leaving Old Trafford for Sevilla in a loan deal at the end of January, with the Spanish outfit set to visit West Ham United for a Europa League clash on Thursday.

When Martial was last in England, he was part of a Man United dressing room that was subject to endless reports of unrest, with many identifying Ronaldo, and the ego that he brings, as the root of the problem.

Martial, though, has moved to absolve the five-time Ballon d’Or-winner of blame, in an interview with AS ahead of the meeting with the Hammers.

Anthony Martial on Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Cristiano is a top professional, one of the best in history,” he said. “We all love him, there are things that are said in the media that are not true. I was in that dressing room and I know what happens.”

In a separate interview with The Guardian, Martial revealed that his mind was already made up to seek regular first-team football away from Old Trafford before Ralf Rangnick took interim charge in December.

“When he arrived, my objective was to leave,” the 26-year-old says. “He said that if you want to stay, with the way you are training if you continue to train like that, you will play. But my objective was that I wanted to leave, to have a new atmosphere, a new club.”

Antony Martial’s future.

Martial also hinted that he may be willing to play for United again once his temporary move to Spain elapses, by adding: “I asked United to leave because I wanted to play but I still have a contract. They know what I want, so we will see at the end of the season. I’m here just for the end of the season and that’s it.”

The France international has found the back of the net once in six appearances for Sevilla so far while providing two assists for his teammates.

West Ham v Sevilla will be live on Virgin Media Sport on the evening of St. Patrick’s Day, with a kick-off time of 8 pm. Sevilla lead the tie 1-0 after a first leg victory last week.

Read More About: anthony martial, Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United