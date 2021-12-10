Anthony Martial’s agent confirms that his client wants to leave Man United in January

Anthony Martial wants to leave Manchester United.

Anthony Martial wants to leave Man United in January, according to his agent Philippe Lamboley.

The forward has found playing time hard to come by this season and it appears that he is finally ready to cut ties with the Old Trafford club.

Anthony Martial “just needs to play”.

“Anthony wishes to leave the club in January,” Lamboley told Sky Sports News. “He just needs to play. He doesn’t want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon.”

A January departure for Martial would bring the curtain down on a six-and-a-half year spell for the Frenchman at Man United.

He arrived for a £36 million fee from Monaco in September 2015 and made an immediate impact, scoring a spectacular goal on his debut after coming on as a sub against Liverpool in a 3-1 win at Old Trafford.

Martial’s mixed Man United legacy.

Then just 19, Martial followed this up eight days later with a brace against Southampton and ended September as the Premier League Player of the Month.

Silverware came in the form of the FA Cup under Louis Van Gaal in 2015/16, followed by the EFL Cup and the Europa League under Jose Mourinho the following season but Martial’s Man United career will always be remembered for inconsistencies as much as his brilliant moments.

Martial’s Man United days are numbered.

His best form arguably came during the Covid-hit 2019/20 season, when the France international scored 23 goals in all competitions, but injuries and lack of form indicate that his best days in a red shirt are behind him.

The 26-year-old was out of favour towards the end of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s spell as manager and he has only started four games in all competitions this campaign.

With interim manager Ralf Rangnick likely to favour Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho in the short-term, it would seem that Martial would continue to find opportunities hard to come by if he were to stay at Old Trafford.

