Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Elanga miss penalties as Man United crash out of FA Cup

Ronaldo and Elanga miss.

A miserable night for Manchester United saw both Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Elanga miss penalties as they crashed out of the FA Cup in a shootout defeat to Middlesbrough.

On a cold night when the Old Trafford crowd were told there would be now food or drink sold due to “technical issues,” many supporters would have groaned when the full-time whistle confirmed that another 30 minutes of extra time would be played.

Cristiano Ronaldo penalty miss.

It was no more than United deserved after they spurned a number of opportunities, none more so than when Cristiano Ronaldo sent a first half penalty wide, on the eve of his 37th birthday.

Just five minutes later, Jadon Sancho made up for the veteran’s mistake by slotting in a neat finish to give the home side a half-time lead.

There was controversy in the second half when Middlesbrough’s Duncan Watmore appeared to handle the ball in the build-up to Matt Crooks’ 64th-minute equaliser.

Man United disappoint once more.

Any United supporters who thought the team would come back from the winter break with some fresh ideas would have been disappointed as Ralf Rangnick’s side laboured towards the full-time whistle against the team that is currently seventh in the EFL Championship.

Republic of Ireland forward Aaron Connolly, on loan from Brighton, was brought on by Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder in extra-time but he wasn’t chosen as one of the penalty-takers, not that he needed to be.

Man United misery.

In scenes reminiscent of United’s Europa League Final defeat to Villarreal last May, each set of players proved adept in the opening exchanges of the shootout.

Ronaldo atoned for his earlier error by scoring United’s fourth but with goalkeeper Dean Henderson unable to save any, the tension increased as the shootout reached sudden death.

Someone had to make a mistake and in the end it was 19-year-old Elanga, who had only come on as a sub for Marcus Rashford in the 82nd minute.

The result leaves the Champions League as United’s only route to silverware as they look to win a first trophy since the 2016.17 season.

