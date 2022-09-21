Ange Postecoglou plays down talk of Premier League move

Ange Postecoglou plays down Premier League talk.

Ange Postecoglou has played down talk of a move to the Premier League, as the Australian continues to be linked with Leicester City.

Three-and-a-half-years after convincing Brendan Rodgers to leave Celtic, it has been reported that the Foxes are looking towards current Hoops boss Postecoglou as a replacement for the Co. Antrim man.

Leicester are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table with just one point from their opening seven games, but Postecoglou has now stated that he has no intention to swoop in and pick up their fortunes.

Ange Postecoglou: “I’m at a massive club.”

“I’m at a massive football club at the moment,” the 57-year-old told Fox Sports on a visit to his homeland.

“Sometimes, because we play in the Scottish Premiership and it’s probably not one of the high-profile European leagues, we forget how big Celtic is.

“But in terms of the institutional football clubs, Celtic play in front of 60,000 people, we have the opportunity to win trophies and we’re in the Champions League. It’s a massive football club.”

🗣️"I'm at a massive football club mate" Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou responds to reports linking him with a move to the Premier League pic.twitter.com/YvEOBku9H1 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 21, 2022

Celtic success.

Postecoglou arrived at Celtic in the summer of 2021 and led the club to the Scottish Premiership title and the Scottish League Cup in his first season.

He has done so while playing an attractive brand of football, while reconnecting with supporters who had become disillusioned during the trophy-less 2020/21 season.

The former Australia manager also has his side competing in the Champions League group stage this autumn, where a rather undeserved 3-0 defeat to Real Madrid was followed up with a 1-1 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk.

However, Celtic did lose to St Mirren on Sunday, bringing to an end a 39-game unbeaten run in the league, which stretches back to last September.

Brendan Rodgers.

Leicester fans will know that a manager coming down from Scotland isn’t necessarily out of his depth, as Rodgers has proven during his stint at the club.

The former Liverpool boss led the Foxes to two consecutive fifth-place finishes in the Premier League in 2019/20 and 2020/21, narrowly missing out on Champions League qualification on both occasions.

He also led them to the 2021 FA Cup, the first time they have ever won the competition, although last seasons’s eight-place finish in the league has been followed up by a dreadful start to the current campaign.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Ange postecoglou, Brendan Rodgers, Celtic, leicester city