Ange Postecoglou “saddened” by Kyogo Furuhashi racist abuse.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has spoken out strongly against the racist abuse that was aimed at Kyogo Furuhashi by Rangers fans over the weekend.

A video was shared on social media which depicted supporters chanting a racist song while mocking the Japanese international and yesterday, Rangers issued a statement confirming that those responsible had been banned indefinitely from all of the club’s matches.

Ange Postecoglou and Kyogo Furuhashi are both new to Glasgow.

As well as that, Rangers said: “The supporters club of which they were members and travelled with to the game, have been banned from receiving tickets for future fixtures.”

While the strong response from Celtic’s arch-rivals is likely to be welcomed, Postecoglou has said that he is “saddened” that the situation occurred in the first place.

The Australian manager and Furuhashi both arrived at Celtic Park this summer, having crossed paths in the Japanese J.League over the past few seasons.

“To be honest, it saddens me a lot because I’m the one who’s brought him over,” Postecoglou told Celtic TV.

Ange Postecoglou: “Just be a decent human being.”

“I spent three-and-a-half years in Japan, and I was a foreigner, and I was welcomed with open arms over there.

“I know how polite and respectful the Japanese people were, and I’m the one who brought Kyogo here. I’m sure his experience is the extreme opposite of what’s been portrayed in the last 48 hours.

“I’ve been talking to him and he loves being here, he loves the city, he loves the way everyone’s embraced him.”

“It’s not about education,” Postecoglou stressed. “People are more than well aware of what’s right and wrong – just be a decent human being and treat people with respect.”

Postecoglou emigrated to Australia from Greece.

Postecoglou was born in Greece in 1965 before a military coup forced he and his family to emigrate to Australia when he was five years old.

In speaking out against the racist abuse of Furuhashi, he described how in his short time in Glasgow he has noticed the cultural diversity that makes it a “great city.”

“I’ve been lucky enough to walk around Glasgow with my family and you see all the different nationalities and different establishments – whether that’s restaurants, businesses – and it’s obvious that people have come from all over the world to make this city a great city,” he said.

“I love that – that’s kind of my background. I’m an immigrant and to hear that, even if it is a minority, it shouldn’t be there and it does sadden me.”

“Football is a unifier.”

He also expressed his feeling that foreign players have made an important contribution to Celtic over the years, adding: “When you walk around Celtic Park you’ll see images, whether that’s Shunsuke Nakamura or Henrik Larsson, or whoever it is, and when you start bringing people from outside your own space, whether that’s your nation or even your neighbourhood, that’s when it enriches it. It enriches people’s lives.

“I’ve always loved that about football – I always thought it was a unifier because, in terms of football, it didn’t matter where you were from, what economic status you might have or what your background was, you could play this game, and it brought people together.”

Speaking out so strongly and eloquently against Furuhashi’s ordeal is likely to endear Postecoglou even more to Celtic fans after he led the side to back-to-back 6-0 wins in the Scottish Premiership in recent weeks.

For his part, Furuhashi has also gotten his Celtic career off to a flyer, scoring six goals in his first seven games for the club.

