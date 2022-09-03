Ange Postecoglou greets Kerry All-Ireland winners after Old Firm victory

Ange Postecoglou meets Kerry champions.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou greeted some of Kerry’s All-Ireland football champions, after his side’s 4-0 Old Firm victory over Rangers on Saturday afternoon.

The Scottish champions made light work of their arch-rivals at Celtic Park, with a pair of Leil Abada goals sandwiching a Jota effort to give the home side a 3-0 half-time lead.

David Turnbull then added insult to injury by pouncing on a monumental error from Rangers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin, to wrap up a comprehensive victory in the 78th minute.

Kerry stars take in Celtic victory.

All of this took place amid the standard raucous Old Firm atmosphere, and it will have been soaked up by Kerry’s travelling army of All-Ireland winners.

David Clifford, Micheal Burns, Tom O’Sullivan, Dara Moynihan and Adrian Spillane were among those who made the trip to Glasgow, just weeks after they helped claim the Kingdom’s first All-Ireland crown since 2014.

David Clifford’s love for Celtic.

They were accompanied by former Donegal footballer Kevin Cassidy, a Celtic fan who was born in Glasgow and spent much of his early life in the Scottish city.

The travelling party were also pictured in well-known Celtic spot Friars Walk Tavern in Cork on Friday evening, before making the trip across the water.

Clifford, in particular, is known to be an avid Celtic fan, referring to the Bhoys as “we” in a recent interview with Off The Ball.

Ange Postecoglou’s men open up gap on Rangers.

Decked out in green and white scarves, the group are sure to have been impressed by Celtic’s display, even it was against a limp-looking Rangers side.

The victory opens up a five-point gap between the rivals at the top of the Premiership, which already looks ominous for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men, even with only six matches played.

Both Scottish giants will take a break from domestic matters this coming midweek, with Celtic hosting competition holders Real Madrid in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday.

Rangers will then open their group campaign with a trip to Ajax on Wednesday.

