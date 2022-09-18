Ange Postecoglou fumes at Celtic players as St Mirren end year-long unbeaten run

Celtic fall to St Mirren defeat.

Ange Postecoglou was livid with his Celtic players, after the Scottish Premiership champions lost 2-0 at St Mirren on Sunday.

The defeat was Celtic’s first in the league since losing 1-0 to Livingston on September 19th 2021, just one day short of a year ago.

Ange Postecoglou fumes at St Mirren loss.

Having travelled back from Champions League duty in Poland earlier this week, Postegoglou’s men looked sluggish throughout, as the victory lifted St Mirren up to fourth in the table.

“We pride ourselves on having certain standards and we didn’t reach those today, and football will always teach you that lesson,” said the Australian coach after the defeat.

“What has got us to this point over the past 15 or 16 months is having a certain work ethic and certain levels of performance and belief.

“Today, we didn’t reach any of those, and that was disappointing. You can’t take all the praise as you go along and then expect people just to brush over it.

“We’ve got to take the hits when they come and we’ve just got to get back up and go again. We’ve done that before as a team over the past 15 or 16 months. It’s a sore one today.”

"We didn't perform to the levels we have been" Ange Postecoglou reflects on Celtic's 2-0 defeat to St Mirren, which saw their 38-game unbeaten run in the league come to an end. pic.twitter.com/JRlyBYV5oD — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 18, 2022

Scottish title race.

Celtic are now two points ahead of Rangers in the table after seven games played, as the Scottish top flight pauses for the international break.

The next Old Firm meeting isn’t due to take place until January 2nd, so there are plenty of points to play for before the two rivals go head-to-head.

Celtic’s aforementioned defeat to Livingston last September was their third loss of their opening six matches that campaign. They then when unbeaten in the league for the remainder of the season, only drawing on six occasions.

Sunday afternoon began with Celtic fans being heard chanting anti-monarchy songs during a minute’s applause in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth.

