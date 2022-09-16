Ange Postecoglou urges Celtic fans to respect minute’s applause for Queen

Celtic fans urged to respect minute’s applause for Queen.

Ange Postecoglou has called on Celtic supporters to pay respect during a minute’s applause for Queen Elizabeth, ahead of their Scottish Premiership match at St Mirren on Sunday.

While most matches in Scotland will be preceded by a minute’s silence for the late monarch, St Mirren have opted for a minute’s applause instead.

Celtic fans’ banner.

Attention was drawn to Celtic fans earlier this week, when an anti-monarchy banner appeared in the away section at their Champions League meeting with Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday evening.

Ahead of this weekend’s clash with St Mirren, the Celtic manager has called on supporters to respect the minute’s applause when it takes place.

““I have the same message to our fans that we always have,” said Postecoglou. “We abided by the protocols, we wore black armbands on Wednesday night.

“I think there’s a minute’s applause and we’ll abide by whatever obligations and responsibilities we have as a football club. We’ll do that in a respectful manner. We want our supporters to do the same.

“I’m not going to speak on behalf of anyone else or supporters. We’ll look after our own club and our own supporters and we’ll do whatever is required, as we have so far, in a fairly respectful way as a football club.”

🔊 LISTEN: “We’ll do that in a respectful manner… we want our supporters to do the same”. Ange Postecoglou wants Celtic fans to be “respectful” during Sunday’s minute’s applause in memory of Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/6kwvfBiw51 — Clyde 1 Superscoreboard (@ClydeSSB) September 16, 2022

SPFL statement.

Football activity was postponed across the UK last weekend as a mark of respect to the Queen but the sport is set to resume this weekend.

“Following confirmation of the postponement of all fixtures in the professional game across Scotland last weekend as a mark of respect for the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we can confirm the intention for the professional game to resume as normal,” said an SPFL statement released earlier this week.

“Fixtures will go ahead, subject to Police Scotland resourcing, with the caveat that any fixtures under the professional banner be rescheduled if they fall on Monday September 19, the day of Her Majesty’s funeral.

“This week, as a mark of respect and in keeping with the period of National Mourning, home clubs may wish to hold a period of silence and/or play the National Anthem just ahead of kick-off, and players may wish to wear black armbands.

“We thank clubs and league organisations for the mark of respect shown at the weekend and for their efforts in resuming the professional game fixture schedule.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Ange postecoglou, Celtic