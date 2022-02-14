Ange Postecoglou on Brendan Rodgers’ trip to Celtic Park as a guest of honour

Ange Postecoglou hails Brendan Rodgers.

Ange Postecoglou has shared details of a recent visit to Celtic Park from former Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers.

As the current manager of Celtic, Posteccoglou is feeling a lot of love from the club’s supporters due to their recent spell of good form. In contrast, Rodgers will never be forgiven by sections of the club’s fanbase for his acrimonious departure three years ago.

Brendan Rodgers and Celtic.

After winning seven successive trophies during his time in Glasgow, Rodgers upped sticks to join Leicester City, with Celtic still in the hunt for a third consecutive domestic treble towards the end of the 2018/19 season.

This was received just as well as you would expect, but tensions between the Antrim man and the club have cooled enough for Rodgers to have been invited back to Celtic Park as guest of honour for the recent Scottish Premiership victory over Dundee United.

While there, he took some time to share some words of encouragement with Postecoglou ahead of kick-off.

Ange Postecoglou: “It was great to see him.”

“Brendan popped his head in before the game,” the Australian coach is quoted as saying in the Daily Record.

“It was great to see him. He’s someone I came across when he was Liverpool manager. They came down to Australia and I was coaching Melbourne Victory.

“He was really kind with his time and since then I’ve kept in contact with him. He was one of the first people to reach out when I got the job. He’s been really supportive and has sent me a couple of really nice messages.

“It was good to catch up with him. I am sure he enjoyed being back at Celtic Park. He says it’s still the best experience of his career in terms of the atmosphere and the environment.”

Brendan Rodgers under pressure.

Rodgers has brought success to Leicester since moving to the Midlands, winning the FA Cup in 2021, as well as getting close to qualifying for the Champions League in two consecutive seasons.

However, it’s not unfathomable that he could be looking for work again soon, with the Foxes struggling for consistency this season.

The club are currently on a run of four Premier League matches without a win and were recently dumped out of the FA Cup by second-tier Nottingham Forest.

As for Celtic, Postecoglou has the club on the crest of a wave in recent weeks, with the highlight being a scintillating team performance in a 3-0 Old Firm victory over arch-rivals Rangers earlier this month.

