Celtic share spine-tingling audio of Ange Postecoglou speech ahead of League Cup Final

Celtic share Ange Postecoglou audio.

Celtic have shared an audio clip of their manager Ange Postecoglou giving a speech ahead of the club’s Scottish League Cup Final victory over Hibernian back in December.

While the League Cup isn’t the most coveted trophy in Scottish football, the match offered the Australian coach the chance to clinch his first piece of silverware since moving to Celtic last summer.

A 2-1 victory over the Edinburgh side helped him do just that and Celtic have now shared evidence of just how much the thought of victory meant to Postecoglou ahead of kick-off at Hampden Park.

The 51-time Scottish champions shared an audio clip on Thursday afternoon which shows just how much winning means to their manager and how he shares that message with his players.

Ange Postecoglou speech.

“All right boys, my message is the same here, don’t play the occasion, nothing changes,” the 56-year-old can be heard saying in the below clip.

“The basic principles of our game – that’s what got us here, and that’s what’ll get us further – the things we can control. Don’t let any chaos out there derail from what we’re all about. That’s the most important thing.

“Just think about how we’ve overcome. It hasn’t been by changing our approach. It hasn’t been from veering from what we’re good at and what we believe in most of all.

“As I’ve said to you before, whatever challenges or obstacles are thrown at us today, we can get through them by sticking to our beliefs. Smash through it.”

Drawing on Celtic’s past.

Postecoglou then goes on to draw on the history of the club that famously won the European Cup in 1967, urging his players to go out and follow in their footsteps.

“You walk out there today, boys, feeling 10 feet tall – you know why? Because you’re wearing a shirt and you’re representing a club that’s achieved the greatest of achievements and you stand on the shoulders of the players who have achieved all of that before you.

“So you walk out there feeling invincible – 10 feet tall – and at the end of the game, when Cal (captain Callum McGregor) lifts up the trophy, and you walk back in here, you’re going to be a little bit taller because you’ll be standing on what you created, on what you did, and you’ll have added to this football club.”

Ange Postecoglou impact.

Postecoglou’s words took a while to have an impact admittedly, as the game remained scoreless for 51 minutes before a Kyogo Furuhashi brace turned things around.

It was the first of what Celtic fans hope will be many for a manager who has grown in popularity after a difficult start to the campaign saw the Bhoys lose three of their opening six Scottish Premiership matches.

However, they now sit top of the table, three points ahead of arch-rivals Rangers and well-placed to regain the trophy that has spent the last year on the blue half of Glasgow.

