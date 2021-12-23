Andy Robertson suspension carried over to crucial Chelsea clash

Andy Robertson to miss Chelsea clash.

Andy Robertson will be suspended for Liverpool’s upcoming Premier League meeting with Chelsea, following the postponement of the Anfield outfit’s match against Leeds United.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were due to face Leeds on December 26th but the match has now been called off due to positive Covid-19 cases in the Leeds squad.

Andy Robertson suspension carried over.

This means that Robertson will complete his ongoing three-match ban by sitting on the sidelines when Liverpool travel to Chelsea on January 2nd.

The Scotland captain is serving the ban after being sent off against Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday and his punishment got underway with him sitting out Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup victory against Leicester City.

He was then due to miss the Leeds match as well as another meeting with Leicester, this time in the league, on December 28th but his suspension will now be carried over to include the Chelsea encounter.

Liverpool v Chelsea has high stakes.

Ahead of a busy period of festive fixtures, Liverpool sit second in the table, three points ahead of Chelsea and three points behind leaders Manchester City, meaning that the meeting with the Blues could well have ramifications come the end of the season.

Left-back Robertson has been in strong form this season and had scored a goal against Tottenham to give Liverpool a 2-1 lead, just minutes before receiving his marching orders for a foul on Emerson Royal.

He has also provided six assists for his teammates in all competitions as the Reds continue to fire on the domestic front, as well as in the Champions League, where they won six matches out of six to top their group.

Robertson’s absence for the upcoming Premier League matches is likely to open the door for Greek understudy Kostas Tsimikas, who has impressed in his 13 appearances in all competitions this season.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Andy Robertson, Chelsea, Liverpool