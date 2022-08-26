Andy Lyons insists he is going nowhere as Conference League campaign looms

Andy Lyons staying put.

Andy Lyons has indicated that he intends to stick with Shamrock Rovers as they embark on their Europa Conference League campaign this autumn.

The winger came on as a substitute to score an 89th-minute winner against Ferencvaros on Thursday, although the 4-1 aggregate defeat means that the Hoops will be playing group stage football in the Conference League, rather than Europa League.

Andy Lyons: “My full concentration is here.”

Lyons has been heavily linked with a move to English Championship side Blackpool in recent weeks but in a post-match interview with RTE, the 22-year-old insisted that he will continue to take part in the European campaign.

“Absolutely, my full concentration is here,” Lyons responded, when asked about his future. “What an achievement it is to get to the group stages. We’re really excited for that and we’ll be looking (at the draw) with close attention tomorrow morning.

“We’re looking forward to a really good run and we’ll see what happens.”

League of Ireland exodus.

On the assumption that Lyons is true to his word, that means that he won’t be joining the mass exodus of League of Ireland stars to move across to England this summer.

Darragh Burns, Dawson Devoy, Ed McGinty and Promise Omochere are among the names that have already enjoyed playing time across the water in recent weeks, and while the moves should aid their development, there’s a lot to be said for playing in a European group stage.

Fortress Tallaght.

Lyons’ goal on Thursday night was his first in Europe and his seventh of the season overall, and secured a fourth win out of four home games in continental competition for Rovers this summer.

Europa League elimination at the hands of Ferencvaros comes after a Champions League defeat to Ludogorets, however, both of those stellar European names have suffered defeat in their away legs at Tallaght Stadium.

3-0 v Hibernians ✅

2-1 v Ludogorets ✅

3-1 v Shkupi ✅

Conference League draw.

Hibernians FC and KF Shkupi have also fallen at the hands of Stephen Rovers’ men at the Dublin 24 venue, and the results show how important it will be for them to play their three home matches at Tallaght Stadium in the Conference League group stage, rather than an alternative venue such as the Aviva Stadium.

Rovers will be in pot 3 for Friday’s group stage draw, and you can find details of how to watch it here.

