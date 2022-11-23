Andy Lyons gives first interview as a Blackpool player

Andy Lyons gives first Blackpool interview.

Andy Lyons has given his first interview as a Blackpool player, after making the move to the EFL Championship club from Shamrock Rovers.

Just days after being named the PFAI Young Player of the Year, Lyons has linked up with the Tangerines and has shared his excitement at the new chapter that awaits him.

Andy Lyons: “I’m delighted to be at Blackpool.”

“It’s been a long time coming and I’m delighted to be here,” the Ireland U21 international told the Blackpool website. “I’ve finished the season with Shamrock Rovers, which I was delighted to do because we won the league and got to play European football, but to be finally here is brilliant.

“I’ve been shown around the stadium and had a good look around. It’s been good to meet some of the people at the club and I’d like to thank everybody for the welcome. I’m really looking forward to getting going now.”

Andy Lyons has completed the formalities of his move to Blackpool and will officially become a Seasider in January. He will link up with the squad in the meantime. https://t.co/aWBsC8GpDM pic.twitter.com/5tBRMc3Lyi — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) November 23, 2022

Shamrock Rovers success.

Lyons was in superb form for Shamrock Rovers throughout 2022, as the Hoops clinched a third successive Premier Division title, while competing in the Europa Conference League group stage.

After signing from arch-rivals Bohemians in January of this year, Lyons went on to score nine goals in all competitions for Stephen Bradley’s side and eventually caught the attention of those at Blackpool.

A three-year deal was agreed in August, with Rovers receiving a fee believed to be in the region of £300,000 plus add-ons.

Hear more from Andy Lyons about his move to Blackpool over on 𝗧𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗧𝗩. 🍊 #UTMP — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) November 23, 2022

Potential debut.

Lyons will officially become a Blackpool player in January and will join a side who are second-from-bottom of the Championship at the time of the World Cup break.

Michael Appleton‘s team lost their last four matches before the hiatus and will return to action with a match at home to Birmingham City on December 10th.

A debut for Lyons could arrive on New Year’s Day, when Blackpool host Sunderland.

