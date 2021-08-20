Everton confirm signing of ex-Liverpool goalkeeper

Andy Lonergan signs for Everton.

Everton manager Rafael Benitez has confirmed that the club have signed goalkeeper Andy Lonergan until the end of the season.

Lonergan, who spent a season at Merseyside rivals Liverpool during their 2019/20 Premier League-winning campaign, will provide back-up to Jordan Pickford and Asmir Begovic, with last season’s third choice stopper Joao Virginia likely to head out on loan.

The signing of Lonergan comes after an injury to young goalkeeper Harry Tyrer.

🔵 | Rafa Benitez reveals veteran goalkeeper Andy Lonergan has signed until the end of the season following an injury to Harry Tyrer, with Joao Virginia likely to head out on loan. #EFC pic.twitter.com/XuZjKI792I — Everton (@Everton) August 20, 2021

Andy Lonergan to provide back-up for Toffees.

The news was broken by Benitez in his press conference ahead of his side’s trip to Leeds United tomorrow and the announcement was followed up by a post on Everton’s website which says: “Everton have completed the signing of goalkeeper Andy Lonergan on a deal until the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

“The Blues moved for 37-year-old Lonergan following a training ground quadriceps injury for teenage keeper Harry Tyrer – and with Portuguese Joao Virginia, who made three senior appearances last term, poised for a loan move from the club.”

The statement runs through the 37-year-old’s career to date but oddly fails to mention his connection to The Toffees’ city rivals Liverpool.

Lonergan involved in big Liverpool nights.

Lonergan was brought in by Reds boss Jurgen Klopp in July 2019 to provide back-up for Alisson Becker and Adrian. He was on the bench for their Uefa Super Cup victory over Chelsea in 2019, as well as both of their Fifa Club World Cup matches in Qatar later that year.

An Ireland underage international, Lonergan made one appearance for the under-16s in 2000 before switching allegiance to England.

His most stable period came at hometown club Preston North End, where he made 208 appearance between 2000 and 2011.

Lonergan’s career has taken a nomadic turn in recent years, with the keeper lining out for the likes of Fulham, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United in the Championship before his move to Liverpool.

He spent last season providing back-up at Stoke City before moving to West Bromwich Albion in January.

Of course, Lonergan isn’t the only ex-Liverpool man to move to Everton this summer, after Benitez was controversially appointed manager in June.

The Spaniard’s task of appeasing supporters who were against his appointment got off to a good start with a 3-1 win over Southampton on the opening day of the Premier League season.

