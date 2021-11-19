Andy Cole on why Roy Keane’s Man United criticism makes him laugh

Andy Cole on Roy Keane criticism.

Andy Cole has backed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer while also defending Roy Keane’s right to criticise the current Manchester United team.

The three men were important cogs in the Alex Ferguson’s great Man United side of the late-90s, with each of them playing key roles in securing the 1999 treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

Roy Keane has been a vocal Man United critic.

Solskjaer has gone on the manage the club and with things not going so well at the moment, current Sky Sports pundit Keane has been one of the most vocal critics of the current squad – although he has been known to go easy on his former teammate in the dugout.

While Keane’s punditry style isn’t for everyone, his oft-cartoonish anger has raised a laugh for many and Cole is one of them, as he explained on Sky Sports News.

“That’s ‘the skip’ for you,” the ex-England striker said, referring to his former captain.

Andy Cole: “Keane makes me laugh.”

“He’s very honest. He makes me laugh. I get on very well with him. But when you played with someone like that, you know what he’s talking about and what he wants from you. It’s that simple. With Roy he’s black and white. Roy wants to win.”

Keane’s most recent outburst saw him state that he had “given up” on the Man United players at half-time during their 2-0 defeat to Manchester City earlier this month.

Club captain Harry Maguire was one of the main targets of the Corkman’s ire and he criticised the defender once again during England’s World Cup qualifying victory over Albania last week.

This led to England manager Gareth Southgate claiming that for pundits to stay “relevant,” they have “got to say things that are more quotable.”

While Southgate didn’t mention Keane by name, it appeared to be very much implied that the former Ireland captain was one of the pundits he was speaking about.

Andy Cole backs Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“People are saying he’s trying to be relevant?” Cole continues. “Roy Keane will always be relevant because of what he’s done as a player. He talks from his heart, and doesn’t want to see Man United in the place they are in. I think that’s why he gets frustrated at times.”

While Cole clearly takes Keane’s rants with a pinch of salt, he’s not on board with the criticism of Solskjaer as a whole.

“I don’t think any manager should take that kind of flak; whether it’s United or non-league,” the five-time Premier League winner states.

“I think they are trying to work to the best of their ability. He’s trying like everybody else who tried previously.

“Whether he is my ex-team-mate or not, even if it was someone I didn’t know, I wouldn’t like people to talk about them like that. But I don’t like it because when I played with him I got on very well with him. To see him in this position now doesn’t sit well with me.”

Solskjaer will have a chance to turn around Man United’s miserable form when the Red Devils visit Watford on Saturday afternoon.

