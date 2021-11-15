Andy Carroll has a new club and not many would have seen it coming

Andy Carroll drops to EFL Championship.

Andy Carroll has signed for Reading on a short-term deal, the EFL Championship club have announced.

Reading issued a statement on Monday evening confirming that the former England forward will be joining up with the Berkshire club on a short-term deal that runs until mid-January.

Reading announce Andy Carroll deal.

The 32-year-old last played for boyhood club Newcastle United but left in July of this year, bringing an end to his second spell with the North-East outfit.

“Reading Football Club are delighted to announce the signing of striker Andy Carroll, who arrives at the club having put pen to paper on a short-term contract which will run until mid-January 2022,” the one-time Premier League club said in a statement.

Welcome to Reading Football Club, Andy! 🤝 We are delighted to announce the signing of former-Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll, who signs on a short-term deal until mid-January.#WelcomeAndy | #Royals150 — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) November 15, 2021

“The 32-year-old brings a wealth of experience to Veljko Paunovic’s squad, having spent the last decade playing his football in the Premier League for the likes of Newcastle United, Liverpool and West Ham United.

“Capped nine times for England, Carroll arrived at Bearwood Park first thing this morning before completing a medical and the relevant paperwork at the Royals’ training ground. He will now aim to sharpen his match fitness so he is able to hit the ground running and start firing for the Royals in Championship action.”

Reading manager’s delighted at Andy Carroll move.

Paunovic, who has been manager of Reading since August 2020, shared his delight at the signing, saying: “This is a deal which we have been working on for some time and are confident it is the right move for both player and club.

“Andy is looking for a new challenge in his career and we need a player with his quality and vast experience! So this is a great match and I’m really looking forward to working with Andy over the next couple of months.”

The signing of Carroll will bolster the Royals’ ranks ahead of the busy Christmas period and the striker joins up with the club as they sit 16th in the EFL Championship table, with 22 points from 17 games.

Career to date.

Carroll began his professional career at Newcastle in 2006 before making a £35 million to Liverpool in January 2011.

While at Anfield, he helped the club to League Cup success in 2012 while also scoring in the same year’s FA Cup Final, although Liverpool would lose on that occasion to Chelsea.

Carroll then spent seven seasons at West Ham United before rejoining Newcastle in August 2019. Throughout his Premier League career, he scored 54 goals in 248 appearances.

At the Madejski Stadium, Carroll will link up with other former Premier League players such as Danny Drinkwater and Junior Hoilett.

