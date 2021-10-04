Andros Townsend details Cristiano Ronaldo conversation after tribute celebration

Andros Townsend reveals details of Cristiano Ronaldo conversation.

Andros Townsend has detailed the conversation he had with Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester United and Everton played out a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

While Ronaldo is well used to the limelight, it was Townsend who grabbed all of the headlines at Old Trafford, scoring a 65th-minute equaliser before mimicking the Portuguese star’s famous celebration.

Andros Townsend gets Ronaldo’s shirt.

The Toffees midfielder has already stated that his “Sim” turn-and-stance was intended more in tribute than in disrespect and while he did leave the ground with Ronaldo’s shirt, a lot of effort was put in to getting it.

“I made it my goal that I was not leaving Old Trafford without Cristiano Ronaldo’s shirt,” Townsend told talkSport on Monday.

“You saw after the final whistle, I literally ran straight to him, don’t know what he was muttering, it wasn’t in English. He was muttering in Portuguese and I literally asked him three or four times for his shirt.

“Eventually, he gave in and said ‘yeah, I’ll give it to you inside’. I had to wait inside the dressing room and thankfully the kitman was able to sort it for me.”

"I ran straight over to Ronaldo, he was muttering in Portuguese and I asked him for his shirt 3 or 4 times!" "If Ronaldo had seen the celebration first, there's no way I was getting that shirt!

Andros Townsend: I don’t think he saw the celebration.

After the match on Saturday, Townsend told BT Sport that his celebration was “just a bit of respect to Ronaldo,” but he now suspects that had the Man United forward spotted his antics, he may not have been so kind as to give his shirt away.

“At the time when he was walking off the pitch, I don’t think he saw the celebration. The camera cut to him and I think he was giving a bit to his players,” the England international said.

“I think if he had seen the celebration first, there’s no way I was getting that shirt.”

Ronaldo in no mood to celebrate.

Ronaldo’s post-match mood was understandable, given that Man United had thrown away a 1-0 lead which they had earned through Anthony Martial’s goal late in the first half.

The 36-year-old had only been on the pitch for eight minutes when Townsend equalised, having started the game on the bench, and failed to add to the five goals he has already scored for Man United since rejoining the club.

He will now link up with Portugal before a return to Premier League action sees the Red Devils faced with a daunting run of fixtures, including trips to Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur as well as home matches against Liverpool and Manchester City.

