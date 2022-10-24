Amber Barrett: “Messages from Creeslough families give us perspective”

Amber Barrett speaks out on messages from Creeslough families.

Amber Barrett has spoken of the “perspective” provided by messages she has received from families of the Creeslough tragedy which claimed the lives of 10 people in the Donegal village.

Just four days after the explosion took place, Barrett scored the goal that sent Ireland to a first-ever World Cup, before kissing the black armband that she was wearing in memory of the victims.

Amber Barrett’s Creeslough connection.

The Donegal native’s grandparents were born in Creeslough and in her post-match interview after that victory over Scotland, she revealed that she knew some of those who lost their lives as well as some of the families and first responders.

Since Saturday’s draw which placed Ireland in a group with World Cup co-hosts Australia, as well as Canada and Nigeria, Barrett has been speaking about the messages she has received from family members of those who passed.

Donegal woman Amber Barrett dedicated her winning goal to the 'ten beautiful souls' who lost their lives in Creeslough after the Republic of Ireland women's team qualified for a first ever FIFA World Cup last night | @rtesport | Read more: https://t.co/WGOhDrA3Ms pic.twitter.com/lffbv2vuwC — RTÉ News (@rtenews) October 12, 2022

“I hope it gave some uplift.”

“I got a message from Hughie Kelly’s niece, he was one of the victims,” she said, per RTE. “I got a message from Leona Harper’s father, who was also one of the victims, just to basically say congratulations.

“Those two messages kind of caught me off guard. Because you don’t expect when people are going through such a terrible time to take that moment to say, ‘well done’, and congratulate us for what we achieved.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Barrett 👑 (@amberbarrett9)

“The World Cup is not the most important thing.”

“I think that meant more to me than anything. We just hope that our result gave some uplift to the community.

“I’m told it did, but you know, in terms of perspective, qualifying for the World Cup is great but it’s not the most important thing in the world.”

Hughie Kelly (59), Leona Harper (14) and the eight other victims of the Creeslough tragedy were laid to rest in the same week as Ireland’s historic victory, and a minute’s silence took place ahead of that game against Scotland at Hampden Park.

