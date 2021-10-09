Amanda Staveley vows to fix “awful” Newcastle United training facilities

Amanda Staveley makes promise to Newcastle fans.

New Newcastle United director Amanda Staveley has vowed to fix the club’s “awful” training ground on the back of the Saudi-led takeover that was confirmed earlier this week.

Staveley is chief-executive of PCP Capital Partners, who now own 10% of The Magpies, and the Yorkshire-born businesswoman has been front and centre of this week’s PR drive.

Amanda Staveley defends Saudi owners.

Despite widespread criticism of the takeover, amid claims of sportswashing and Saudi human rights abuses, Staveley insists that the country’s Public Investment Fund (who own 80% of the club) operate completely independent of the Saudi government.

“I understand and appreciate all the messages on human rights and we treat them very seriously,” Staveley told The Guardian.

“But I wouldn’t bring partners into the consortium if they didn’t have the right record and PIF is autonomous and independent of the Saudi government. PIF owns Newcastle, not the Saudi state.”

Training ground described as “awful.”

As speculation mounts of which world-class players could potentially arrive in the North East, Staveley has stated that the club will need to improve their infrastructure before they can attract big names.

“They must have the right training ground, the right medical facilities,” she says, adding that home stadium St. James’ Park “needs a little bit of love” while the club’s Darsley Park training ground is “really awful.”

“There’s no point having fantastic players if there’s nowhere suitable for them to train,” Staveley adds.

Newcastle have trained at Darsley Park since 2003, four years before Mike Ashley’s ill-fated spell as owner began.

A new era for Newcastle.

During Ashley’s period at the helm, the club suffered two relegations from the Premier League but bounced back at the first attempt on both occasions.

The new owners arrive with Newcastle lying second-from-bottom in the Premier League with no wins and just three points from their opening seven matches.

It seems likely that current manager Steve Bruce will be replaced by a so-called bigger name but whether that happens before The Geordies’ home game against Tottenham Hotspur next Sunday remains to be seen.

Read More About: amanda staveley, newcastle united, saudi, training gorund