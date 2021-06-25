Alvaro Morata opens up on the abuse his family have suffered during Euro 2020

“I didn’t sleep for nine hours after the Poland game.”

Spain’s Alvaro Morata has been speaking earnestly about the abuse he and his family have suffered due to his performances at Euro 2020. The striker, currently on loan at Juventus from Atletico Madrid, has notched one goal so far in the tournament but has struggled to put chances away, most notably when his penalty against Slovakia was saved by Martin Dubravka.

Alvaro Morata opens up on the abuse he’s faced throughout Euro 2020.

“I’m not doing my job well,” Morata admitted when speaking on Spanish radio station COPE last night. “I understand that I am criticised because I have not scored a goal, but I wish people would put themselves in the place of what it is like to receive threats, to be told that your children should die.

“Every time I get to the dressing room, my phone goes somewhere else. What bothers me is that they tell my wife, that they tell my children that they are going through Seville with their dad’s name on their shirts. They tell them everything.”

Spain striker Alvaro Morata: “I had to put my phone away this week”.

Morata and his wife Alice have three sons, the youngest of whom was born in September of last year. He went on to say: “I had to put my phone away this week. I didn’t sleep at all these past few days, because of the adrenaline.

“I didn’t sleep for nine hours after the Poland game. I understand criticism for not scoring, I accept it. I wish people would put themselves in that position of your family receiving death threats.

“I’m very happy, but it bothers me not to do my job well. The fans whistled at me before warming up, but I’m happy to take the penalty (against Slovakia) and have missed it.”

Morata will have the chance to silence his critics on Monday when Spain come up against Croatia in the last 16 of Euro 2020. The ex-Chelsea man has a record of 20 goals in 43 appearances for his country and is by far the most prolific scorer in the current Spanish squad (defender Jordi Alba is next in line with eight goals).

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Alvaro Morata, Euro 2020