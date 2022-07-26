Promising Man United full-back to join up with Irish contingent at Preston

Alvaro Fernandez to join Preston.

Manchester United are set to send promising left-back Alvaro Fernandez on loan to Preston North End, where a strong Irish contingent will await him.

It was confirmed on Monday that Tottenham and Ireland striker Troy Parrott will spend the upcoming season on loan at Deepdale, and the Championship side are now set to add United’s young Spaniard to their squad.

Alvaro Fernandez potential.

Fernandez, who has represented Spain at under-19 level, is highly-rated at Old Trafford and played a part in the club’s FA Youth Cup success last season.

Primarily a left-back, the 19-year-old won Man United’s U23 Player of the Year award and was named on the bench by Ralf Rangnick for Premier League matches against Chelsea and Brighton towards the end of the campaign.

Fernandez signed for Man United from Real Madrid in 2020, amid interest from other clubs such as Barcelona and Manchester City, and began training with the first team at the beginning of 21/22.

Currently behind Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Alex Telles in the left-back pecking order at Old Trafford, United will hope that Fernandez will be given plenty of plating time by Preston manager Ryan Lowe throughout the upcoming season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Álvaro Fernández Carreras (@alvarocarreras3)

Irish contingent.

As for Parrott, it can only benefit the youngster to be training with such a talented defender, as he looks to kick on from a successful stint on loan at MK Dons in League One.

While he has left the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium temporarily, the 20-year-old Dublin has also been rewarded with a new three-year contract by his parent club.

There is a strong Irish presence at Preston, with Parrott’s international teammate Alan Browne being the club captain, while defender Greg Cunningham is also a stalwart of the dressing room.

The Irish influence at the club has already been boosted this summer, with 57-cap international Robbie Brady having joined on one-year deal.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, Preston