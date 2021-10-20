Allan Saint-Maximin posts heartfelt message for Steve Bruce.

Allan Saint-Maximin has posted a heartfelt message for Steve Bruce after confirmations of the latter’s departure from Newcastle United on Wednesday.

Saint-Maximin was one of Newcastle’s first signings under Bruce, arriving at St. James’ Park just weeks after the manager’s appointment in the summer 0f 2019.

Since then, the French winger has arguably been the club’s star performer, consistently bringing fans to their feet with his on-pitch trickery.

While it was clear that Bruce wasn’t a popular figure among Magpies supporters, Saint-Maximin’s social media post in the wake of the manager’s departure points to a warmer sentiment within the dressing room.

Allan Saint-Maximin: Steve Bruce one of the most gentle people in football.

“You are, without a doubt, one of the most gentle people that I have ever met in the world of football,” the 24-year-old writes, along with two pictures of himself and Bruce in happier times.

“You have been a man of your word, a caring man and a fair man who never hesitated to protect us. I will never forget how you treated me, for that I will be forever grateful.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to have you as a coach, thank you Steve.”

Steve Bruce upset by “cabbage head” insults.

Just minutes after his departure was confirmed on Tuesday, an interview with Bruce was published, in which he addressed the difficulties of managing Newcastle over the past couple of years.

“It has been very, very tough,” the former Manchester United captain said.

“To never really be wanted, to feel that people wanted me to fail and saying I would fail, that I was useless, a fat waste of space, a tactically inept cabbage head.

“I’ve always enjoyed the fight, proving people wrong, but that’s all it ever seemed to be. A fight, a battle. It does take its toll because even when you win a game, you don’t feel like you are winning over the supporters.”

Bruce also indicated that the Newcastle role may be his last in football, having managed the North East club after stints at Sunderland, Hull City and Aston Villa among others.

