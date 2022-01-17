Algeria coach quotes Oscar Wilde after AFCON holders stunned by Equatorial Guinea

Algeria coach channels Oscar Wilde.

Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi channelled Oscar Wilde after his side suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Equatorial Guinea in the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.

The 2019 winners are in real danger of an early exit after going down 1-0 to the side ranked 114th on Sunday, courtesy of a 70th-minute Esteban Obiang winner.

Algeria’s unbeaten streak ends.

The defeat brought an end to Algeria’s 35-match unbeaten run which stretches back to a 1-0 defeat to Benin in October 2018 and means that Italy still hold the international football record of 37 games without a loss.

More importantly, the result leaves the holders sitting at the bottom of their AFCON group with just one point and with a tough match against group leaders Ivory Coast to come.

Oscar Wilde quote.

“Oscar Wilde said if you aim for the moon, you will land among the stars,” Belmadi mused afterwards.

“We wanted to break the world record but we haven’t managed it. Our unbeaten record is still up there with those of Italy, Argentina and Germany.

“Everyone was talking about it but now we need to focus on something else, go out and secure qualification.”

On verge of AFCON exit.

In their opening game, Algeria drew 0-0 with Sierra Leone and they now must beat Ivory Coast in order to progress to the knock-out stages.

With a squad that features the likes of Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez and Said Benrahma of West Ham United, Algeria supporters will be forgiven for being disappointed with their team’s start to the campaign.

Elsewhere in Group E, Ivory Coast sit top of the group on four points after a 2-2 draw with Sierra Leone, who sit third on two points.

Equatorial Guinea are sandwiched between the two sides on three points, after their famous win over Algeria, who prop up the table with a solitary point to their name.

AFCON state of play.

In Group F on Sunday, Tunisia trounced Mauritania 4-0 to make up for their controversial opening defeat to Mali.

Gambia and Mali drew 1-1 and now share top spot with four points ahead of Tunisia on three points and Mauritania on zero points.

The six group winners and runners-up will be joined in the AFCON knock-out stages by the four best third-place teams.

