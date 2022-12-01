Argentina star Alexis Mac Allister’s Irish roots explained

The Irish roots of Alexis Mac Allister.

As Alexis Mac Allister fired the ball into the Poland goal on Wednesday night, many an Irish viewer will have had their ears pricked up upon hearing his name.

While Premier League fans know all about the diminutive Brighton midfielder, he is now producing the goods on the global stage, as Argentina aim to lift the World Cup trophy on December 18th.

Alexis Mac Allister stars for Argentina.

Mac Allister’s goal against Poland was the first of a 2-0 victory and eased fears of group stage elimination after a Lionel Messi penalty miss.

Hailing from a footballing family, the goal would have brought much pride to his father Carlos, who has spoken in the past of his Irish roots.

While some of Carlos’ ancestors are thought to hail from Fife in Scotland, the family feel like they are more Irish, even if they are unsure of the exact location of the source of that heritage.

Carlos Mac Allister on Irish roots.

“According to our family, we came from Ireland, rather than Scotland,” Carlos has said to The Athletic.

“We came to Argentina, to a place called Pergamino, but that was three or four generations ago, and later my father and mother married and moved to a different place — Santa Rosa in the Province of La Pampa, which is where Alexis was born.

“Now, when we get together, they always say that our ancestors came from Ireland. I don’t know whether the ones before them were from Scotland, and went to Ireland from Scotland, and then our ancestors came here. But we say that we came from Ireland.”

“I would love to see Ireland. Some day I will go,” Carlos said in another interview with Argentinian publication El Grafico.

Footballing family.

Like his three sons Alexis, Francis and Kevin, Carlos was also a professional footballer, most notably lining out for Boca Juniors, where he briefly shared a dressing room with Diego Maradona.

He has since become a politician in the country of his birth but for the time being, his focus will very much be on watching his son make history for Argentina in Qatar.

And if Ireland are able to claim some credit, then we will naturally be happy to do so.

