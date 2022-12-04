RTE’s piece on Alexis Mac Allister’s Donabate relatives was wholesome viewing

Alexis Mac Allister’s Donabate roots.

As Alexis Mac Allister celebrated reaching the World Cup quarter-final on Saturday night, there would have been plenty of people raising a glass in the North Dublin town of Donabate.

The Brighton midfielder played a key pass in the build-up to Lionel Messi’s opening goal in a 2-1 victory over Australia, and prior to the game, RTE viewers were filled in on his Irish roots.

Noel Mac Allister of Donabate.

At the beginning of a three-minute segment, Noel Mac Allister of Donabate explains how the first of his ancestors to leave these shores for Argentina was a man named Joseph Mac Allister, who made the journey around 1865.

Joseph then sent back for his two nephews, John and William, who were aged just eight and 10 at the time. The Mac Allisters settled in Peragimo, a city which now has a strong Irish heritage.

It wasn’t until a photograph of Dick Spring, then Minister of Foreign Affairs, appeared in a newspaper here that Noel began conducting further research on his family in South America.

Dickie Mac Allister.

In the picture, Spring appears alongside Dickie Mac Allister, the president of the Buenos Aires hurling club, and soon after Noel sent a letter to the club, contact was made.

RTE viewers met Dickie in Saturday night’s piece, as he appeared in a video call with Noel, and from the outside it looked like the two men got on famously.

Dickie is a cousin of Alexis, and he described how the whole family have been watching his exploits in Qatar with the Argentina team.

“The Irish community in Argentina is very strong,” Dickie explains. “He [Alexis] is quite sure that he comes from Ireland. It’s nice to have this experience of a Mac Allister playing in the World Cup. We’re so proud about that.”

“It’s an awful pity he’s not playing for Ireland,” laments Noel, and most of the country will agree, particularly after Mac Allister scored his first Argentina goal against Poland earlier in the week.

Brighton.

Noel confirmed that he watches Brighton closely, and given the proximity of the English city to Donabate, it would be great if Mac Allister could make the journey over to meet his relatives some day soon.

The 23-year-old is is the son of former Argentina international Carlos Mac Allister, and his two brothers Francis and Kevin also play professionally.

Carlos has since become a politician in the country of his birth but for the time being, his focus will very much be on watching his son make history for Argentina in Qatar.

