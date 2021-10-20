Alex Ferguson’s warning to Rio Ferdinand over social media use

Alex Ferguson warned Rio Ferdinand over social media use.

Alex Ferguson has revealed that he warned Rio Ferdinand over his social media use when the pair were together at Manchester United.

Ferdinand was one of the first high-profile footballers to embrace social media, which was still largely in its infancy during the latter end of Ferguson’s trophy-laden stint at the club.

In fact, Man United didn’t even have an official Twitter account until the summer of Ferguson’s departure but whether the two events are linked remains up for debate.

Alex Ferguson on Ferdinand warning.

Despite the club not jumping on the social media bandwagon until 2013, Ferdinand was already au fait with all things Facebook and Twitter, something that Ferguson wasn’t a fan of, as he explains on the official Manchester United podcast.

“When Facebook came in and Ferdinand started on it, I said to David Gill (then chief executive), ‘you need to remind him and make him aware that he cannot talk about our club.’

“We did that and he was good, never a problem,” Ferguson adds, before discussing some of the other technological changes in the game since he called it a day.

“Today, I don’t know how you stop these things, it’s a different world. I mean it’s only eight years (since his retirement) but in those eight years, the changes… you know VAR, the most talked-about issue in football.

Ferguson not a fan of VAR.

“Yet, when Man United played Newcastle in September, VAR was not used once. Supporters will enjoy that better without the game getting stopped for two, three minutes at a time.

“What has worked well is goal-line technology, that’s stayed and no one has complained one bit about it. Now the situation with VAR is that it’s not going to go away and we’ll have to just deal with all the complaining.”

You can listen to the full interview with Alex Ferguson on the Manchester United podcast here.

