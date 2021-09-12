Alex Ferguson speaks out on his role in Cristiano Ronaldo return

Alex Ferguson helped convince Cristiano Ronaldo to return.

Alex Ferguson has spoken for the first time about the role he played in the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United.

After a fortnight of intense build-up, Ronaldo marked his return to Old Trafford with two goals in a 4-1 victory over Newcastle United on Saturday and beforehand, his former manager outlined how he helped get the five-time Ballon d’Or winner back to Manchester.

Alex Ferguson: Cristiano wanted to come here.

In a dramatic series of events which took place on August 27th, a conversation with Ferguson reportedly convinced Ronaldo to snub Manchester City and return to the club where is is still adored 12 years after he departed for Real Madrid.

In an interview with Viaplay which was made public before yesterday’s match, Ferguson appeared to play down his role, preferring to share the credit others.

“A lot of people played their part,” Ferguson said. “I contributed knowing that really Cristiano wanted to come here (to United).

“And that was important. It worked very well.”

Pair enjoyed glittering six years together.

Ronaldo and Ferguson are known to share a warm relationship, with the former previously dubbing the Scot his “football father.”

Ferguson was Man United’s manager when the forward arrived at Old Trafford in 2003 as an 18-year-old and helped to mould him into a player the player that he is today.

During their six years working together, the pair won three Premier League titles, the Champions League, two League Cups and the FA Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo: I’m back where I belong.

On August 31st, Ronaldo paid tribute to Ferguson in his first public statement since returning to Man United, signing off a lengthy social media post with the words:

“I’m right here. I’m back where I belong. Let’s make it happen once again. P.S – Sir Alex, this one is for you.”

The next opportunity for Man United fans to get a glimpse of Ronaldo in action will come on Tuesday when the club travel to Switzerland to face Young Boys in the Champions League.

