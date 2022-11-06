Former Ireland striker backs Alejandro Garnacho for regular spot in Man United XI

Alejandro Garnacho “ready for regular starting place”.

Alejandro Garnacho is ready for a regular place in the Manchester United starting XI, according to former Ireland striker Tony Cascarino.

Garnacho started United’s final two Europa League group games, with his goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad leading to increased calls for a more regular place in Erik ten Hag’s team.

Cascarino likes what he sees of the 18-year-old, and feels that he can do things that Jadon Sancho hasn’t shown since the England winger made a big-money move to Old Trafford in the summer of 2021.

Tony Cascarino on Alejandro Garnacho.

“Garnacho is ready to challenge anyone in that forward line,” the former Chelsea forward told talkSPORT. “Jadon Sancho was brought in to do a role at the football club and that was to get to bylines and make defenders feel uncomfortable.

“He’s not done that. Whether he’s played right or left, he’s not made full-backs be afraid of him. Garnacho is completely different.

“He’s scaring the life out of full-backs. He’s does a thing that very few wingers could do brilliantly – run across the line of a defender and try and get behind him and then the defender gets scared.

“All he wants to do is get to a position where he’s either going to set someone up or try and score himself. He’s dangerous. You could actually make a good case that he could play in the United team now.”

Improvement in attitude.

With Sancho still suffering from illness, Garnacho’s match-winning performance against Sociedad could well have boosted his chances of a first Premier League start against Aston Villa on Sunday.

It has been reported that the Argentine was disciplined for turning up late to a meeting on United’s pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia, with Bruno Fernandes hinting at an improvement in the youngster’s attitude after Thursday’s win.

United take on Aston Villa on Sunday, in a match that kicks off at 2pm.

