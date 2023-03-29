Alan Shearer ranks himself higher as a pundit than Sky Sports rivals

Alan Shearer ranks himself ahead of Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher.

Alan Shearer has ranked himself as a better pundit than Sky Sports rivals such as Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane.

The latest edition of the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast became personal, as Shearer and Micah Richards were asked to rank ten pundits from a pre-determined list.

Alan Shearer asked to named best pundits.

The selection was mainly made up of BBC and Sky Sports pundits past and present, and with Shearer being a dyed-in-the-wool BBC man, it’s no surprise that he placed a few of the station’s rivals down the list.

The ex-Newcastle striker revealed that Richards was 10th in his list, instigating much laughter from the former Man City man and intermediary Gary Lineker.

Ian Wright named number 1.

Keane was put ninth in the list and Carragher in eighth, with Richards being particularly surprised at the former Liverpool man’s placement, given that his punditry style is one of the main draws on Sky’s Super Sunday and Monday Night Football programmes.

Shearer was modest enough to put himself in seventh place, behind the likes of Alan Hansen, Rio Ferdinand and the late Jimmy Hill.

Some respect was shown to the Sky team as well, with Gary Neville and Graeme Souness in third and second respectively, with Shearer’s long-time friend and colleague Ian Wright taking the number one spot.

Micah Richards backs Carragher and Keane.

Richards is known to appear on both the BBC and Sky but it’s the latter where his loyalties apparently lie, with Carragher, Neville and Keane making up the top three in that order.

Wright is in fourth ahead of Shearer, Souness, Hansen and Ferdinand, with Richards placing himself in ninth ahead of Hill.

The conversation can be heard in full via this link.

