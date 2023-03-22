Alan Shearer ranks David Silva ahead of Roy Keane in all-time midfielders list

Alan Shearer places David Silva ahead of Roy Keane.

Alan Shearer has placed Roy Keane fifth in his list of all-time Premier League midfielders, in the latest edition of the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast.

The return of the popular series saw Shearer and Micah Richards asked to rank the top 10 midfielders to grace the Premier League since its inception in 1992.

Alan Shearer reveals top 10 list.

As a former England captain, it’s no surprise that Shearer opted for a trio who are most regularly the subject of the debate around the best Premier League midfielders, at the top of his list.

The all-time Premier League top goalscorer placed Steven Gerrard at number one, followed by Paul Scholes in second and Frank Lampard in third.

Alan Shearer and Roy Keane.

Shearer and Keane were known to have several disagreements on the pitch, so it’s also unsurprising that the much-revered Corkman just about scraped into the former Newcastle striker’s top five.

Keane is in fifth place behind David Silva, which is a controversial one, when you consider that the ex-Manchester United captain beats the Spaniard in terms of longevity, as well as his collection of team and individual honours.

In contrast to Shearer, Richards shares a warm relationship with Keane through their punditry work at Sky Sports, and this is reflected in the ex-Manchester City defender’s placement of his friend at number two.

Micah Richards places Roy Keane higher.

In agreement with Shearer, Richards also places Gerrard at the top of the list, but he has Scholes in fourth, and Lampard all the way down in seventh.

Number three, five and six in Richards’s list go to Patrick Vieira, Silva, and Yaya Toure respectively.

The other midfielders in the pre-determined top 10 are N’Golo Kante, Kevin De Bruyne and Cesc Fabregas, and the full rankings provided by Richards and Shearer are as follows:

Micah Richards’ top 10 Premier League midfielders:

10. N’Golo Kante

9. Cesc Fabregas

8. Kevin de Bruyne

7. Frank Lampard

6. Yaya Toure

5. David Silva

4. Paul Scholes

3. Patrick Vieira

2. Roy Keane

1. Steven Gerrard

Alan Shearer’s top 10 Premier League midfielders:

10. Cesc Fabregas

9. Yaya Toure

8. N’Golo Kante

7. Patrick Vieira

6. Kevin de Bruyne

5. Roy Keane

4. David Silva

3. Frank Lampard

2. Paul Scholes

1. Steven Gerrard

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: alan shearer, micah richards, Premier League, roy keane