Ajax manager says Antony transfer fee is “crazy”

Ajax boss slams Antony transfer fee.

Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder has said that the transfer fee Manchester United are willing to pay for Antony is “crazy”.

It just seems a matter of time before United confirm the signing of the Brazilian winger, for whom they are reportedly paying €100 million, including add-ons.

In the last week or so, Antony has been strongly pushing for the transfer, with the 22-year-old having missed the Amsterdam club’s last two games, as he looks to get his Old Trafford move over the line.

At United, Antony will be reuniting with his old Ajax manager Erik ten Hag, but for Ten Hag’s successor in the Dutch capital, the whole situation leaves a sour taste.

Alfred Schreuder not happy.

“If you’re Ajax, it’s just bad that this happens,” Schreuder told Ziggo Sport. “I’ve talked about it with him. If you’re disappointed for a day or two, I understand, but at some point you’re a professional.

“Then I said: ‘I will continue with the guys who are there’. At a certain point you get angry about it, like… what are we doing? Looking at the total picture, that frustrates you as a trainer, but also how you stand in the world.

“Then I think, ‘you’re just a player, you just have to do your thing’. But my personal feeling is that it’s just bad.”

Antony transfer fee is “crazy”.

Even though Ajax are set to benefit massively from the sale of one of their prized assets, Schreuder went on to balk at the fee United are willing to pay, as well as at the modern transfer market in general.

“Today, the amounts are crazy. Barcelona paid €115m (£99m) for [Ousmane] Dembele, Manchester United also paid more than €100m (£84m) for [Jadon] Sancho. Then you can pay that for him [Antony] too.

“Are the players worth it? No. But it will be paid.”

Antony to face huge pressure.

It seems strange for manager to talk down the value of one of his own players, even if confirmation of Antony’s transfer is imminent.

As we have discussed here though, Antony’s stats may point to an over-valuation, but United are used to paying over the odds for players they have targeted.

One thing’s for sure – for someone who is expected to become the fourth most-expensive signing in Premier League history, the pressure will be on from the start.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: antony, Manchester United