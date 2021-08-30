Wantaway Arsenal star pleads with club to let him leave

Ainsley Maitland-Niles wants out.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has taken to Instagram to plead with Arsenal to let him leave the North London club.

The full-back is a product of the Arsenal academy and despite being on the fringes of Mikel Arteta’s team, the club appears reluctant to let him leave.

Everton are keen on Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Everton are reportedly keen on taking Maitland-Niles to Goodison Park ahead of Tuesday’s transfer deadline and this afternoon, the 24-year-old appeared to criticise Arsenal’s stance by posting a message on Instagram.

“All I wanna do is go where I’m wanted and where I’m gonna play,” Maitland-Niles wrote on his story, making sure to tag Arsenal so that they are under no illusion as to his feelings.

Arsenal are in disarray.

The post will lead to another headache that Arteta doesn’t need right now, with Arsenal rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table with a record of no goals and no points from the opening three games.

Maitland-Niles appeared to establish himself in the Gunners line-up towards the end of the Arsene Wenger era and into the reign of Unai Emery but has found minutes hard to come by under Arteta.

He also caught the eye of England manager Gareth Southgate as recently as last year, making his debut for the senior side on September 8th against Denmark before making four further appearances in the autumn of 2020.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles eyeing World Cup spot.

With a Euro 2020 place in his sights, he joined West Bromwich Albion on loan in February of this year, making 12 appearances as The Baggies fell to Premier League relegation.

Maitland-Niles ultimately wasn’t picked for this summer’s tournament and it’s reported that a place in the England squad for next year’s World Cup in Qatar is in his sights as he seeks a move away from Arsenal.

The versatile defender played the full 90 minutes as a left wing-back as Arsenal won their most recent trophy by beating Chelsea in the 2020 FA Cup Final.

