Pundit defends Leicester players for attending World Darts Championship

Leicester City players appear at World Darts Championship.

Gabriel Agbonlahor has defended the Leicester City players who attended the World Darts Championship in London on New Year’s Day.

The Foxes’ Premier League clash with Norwich City was postponed due to Covid cases in the Canaries squad, leading to James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Hamza Choudhury taking advantage by heading for Alexandra Palace.

Some commenters on social media have been critical of their actions with both the sports of darts and football seeing sharp rises in Covid cases in recent weeks.

However, Agbonlahor has defended the players’ right to attend the tournament, suggesting that Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers would have been fully on board.

Agbonlahor: “Players have got to live their life.”

“If the club haven’t told you you can’t go out, then you’ve done nothing wrong,” the ex-Aston Villa forward told talkSPORT.

“What should the players do? Just sit at home forever? I don’t think that’s fair. Players need to go and live their life. They are going to be on their own table, they are not going to be sitting with everyone else.

“I don’t mind it. Players have got to live their own life. I’m sure Brendan Rodgers wouldn’t have a problem with that.”

Spirit in Leicester camp.

Maddison in particular has shown himself to be a big fan of darts in the past and even celebrated a goal against Newcastle United last January by mimicking a darts throw.

While Rodgers is yet to speak out on his players’ presence at the darts on Saturday, spirits in the Leicester camp are sure to be high after their victory over Liverpool on Tuesday.

A second half Ademola Lookman strike sealed all three points for the Foxes, after Kasper Schmeichel saved Mohamed Salah’s first half penalty.

After a busy festive period, Leicester are in the midst of a prolonged break which will finish when they begin their defence of the FA Cup, with a third round clash with Watford next Saturday.

