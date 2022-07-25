Norwich City boss provides Adam Idah fitness update

Adam Idah fitness update.

Norwich City manager Dean Smith has provided an update on Adam Idah’s return to fitness.

The Ireland striker suffered a serious knee injury back in February, just when he was enjoying a good run of form in the Canaries team.

Adam Idah injury.

In the three Premier League games prior to his injury, Idah scored in a win against Everton, was influential in another victory over Watford, and then provided an assist in a draw with Crystal Palace.

While Norwich’s ultimate relegation can’t wholly be put down to Idah’s absence, it certainly didn’t help their cause to lose someone who was contributing so positively to results.

The Corkonian is now back on the training field and and taking part in pre-season games, including defeats to Celtic and Hibernian up in Scotland over the weekend.

“He needs the minutes.”

“Adam Idah’s gone and got 80 minutes today,” said Smith after the 1-0 defeat against Hibs. “You can tell from his game time in Scotland that he needs that as he’s about three weeks behind where we’d like him at the moment, but he’s had a long time off with injury.”

Prior to his injury, Idah was key to Stephen Kenny’s Ireland plans, with the forward playing his part in all six World Cup qualifying games last autumn.

However, with the likes of Michael Obafemi and Troy Parrott having impressed in the green jersey earlier this summer, the 21-year-old may have his work cut out getting back into the team.

Smith’s comments about Idah’s return to fitness came as the manager gave his backing to the forward’s fellow Ireland international Andrew Omobamidele, who has himself been sidelined since December.

“With contact injuries I am always hopeful. Just on assessment the medical staff were quite happy,” Smith said of the defender.

“He played for another five minutes but then it was just a precaution to get him off. Andrew has had a couple of 45’s before this game and this was his first 90 in maybe seven months.”

Norwich return to action.

Having been Premier League players when their injuries were sustained, Idah and Omobamidele will have to get used to plying their trade in the second tier once they return.

All going well, both will pick up where they left off and will be back in the top flight sooner rather than later.

Norwich’s EFL Championship campaign gets underway this coming Saturday, with a trip to Cardiff City.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: adam idah, Ireland, norwich city