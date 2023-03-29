Adam Idah: “If you want to play for this badge, you are more than welcome”

Adam Idah defends young Irish players.

Adam Idah has launched a strong defence of the young Irish players who have suffered racist abuse in recent days.

The FAI confirmed that they were working with gardaí and social media companies after members of the Ireland boys’ under-15 team were targeted with online abuse.

On top of this, Kerry FC issued a statement confirming that some of their players suffered racist abuse on social media during a defeat to Athlone Town last Friday.

Adam Idah.

Idah is one of five players of African heritage to have been involved in the senior Ireland set-up during the recent international window, and he has told players of a similar background that they have every right to play for their country.

“All I can say to those young lads is to keep their heads up, don’t listen to what anyone says, focus on themselves and one day they could be in this team as well,” said the Norwich City forward.

“We are all here to welcome whoever. If you want to play for this badge, then you are more than welcome. They want to put in as much work as everyone else and fight for their place in the team, I stand by them.

“The lads know themselves they are Irish, no matter what colour skin you are, what religion you are.”

“It’s not a nice thing at all.”

Idah also echoed the growing number of voices calling for improved regulation from social media companies.

“There should be an identity check when you do set up these social media things. Every company should know who is on their app.

“These things shouldn’t be said. I stand strong with racism. It’s not a nice thing at all and I try to do the best I can to try to stop it.

“But people will always be like that. We need to educate people a bit better, that’s the main thing. Hopefully one day we can crack down on it.”

Cork native Idah now has 14 senior caps for Ireland, after representing his country from U16 level all the way up to U21.