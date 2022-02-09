Adam Idah provides assist for Norwich within 40 seconds of kick-off

Adam Idah provides quickfire assist.

Adam Idah was quick out of the blocks for Norwich City tonight as he provided and assist for Teemu Pukki within 40 seconds of kick-off against Crystal Palace.

Making his sixth consecutive start for the Canaries, the Republic of Ireland striker made an instant impact, getting on the end of a Milot Rashica pass before teeing up Pukki to fire home.

Adam Idah in fine form.

Any Norwich fans expecting a goal glut will have been disappointed as the game went onto finish 1-1, and it could have been worse, if Wilfried Zaha had converted his 63rd-minute penalty.

Still, it’s now three games unbeaten in the league for Dean Smith’s men and four if you include last Saturday’s FA Cup victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Idah has been on from the start in all of those games, notably scoring the second goal in a 2-1 home win over Everton last month before following that up with another assured performance in a 3-0 victory at Watford.

📖 The match report from tonight 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace ⬇️#NCFC | #NORCRY — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) February 9, 2022

Norwich on the rise.

The Corkman, who will turn 21 on Friday, was required to put in another long shift against Palace on Wednesday night, attempting two shots before being substituted on 84 minutes.

He also made some good runs behind the Palace defence, while his overall performance has been given a rating of 8/10 by local website Norfolk Live.

This run of good displays is sure to boost Idah’s confidence, as he looks set to be a key player in Norwich’s battle for survival.

Momentum can play a huge part in a relegation scrap and Norwich certainly have that behind them at the moment, although tougher tests await in their next two matches in the form of Manchester City and Liverpool.

Stephen Kenny watching closely.

The club are currently 18th in the table on 17 points, just one behind Newcastle United and two behind Everton.

Someone else who will be delighted with Idah’s form is Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny, as he keeps an eye on his charges ahead of the March friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania.

Highlights of Norwich’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace can be found here.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: adam idah, norwich city, Republic of Ireland