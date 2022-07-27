Aaron Connolly explains why his love for football faded in recent years

Aaron Connolly opens up.

Aaron Connolly has explained why his love for football appears to have faded in the last three seasons, as he embarks on a new chapter in Italy.

Just weeks after signing on loan with Serie B side Venezia, the Galwegian has given a revealing interview to Irish Football Fan TV. In it, he discusses the problems he has faced since bursting onto the scene with Brighton in 2019.

Connolly spent the latter part of last season on loan at Middlesbrough, but in keeping with his form for club and country in recent times, the move didn’t go according to plan, as outside influences continued to have an effect.

Aaron Connolly: “My confidence was on the deck.”

“My confidence was on the deck, when I missed chances and hadn’t been playing,” explained the 22-year-old.

“I wasn’t in the right place to go on loan last year. I did it because I wanted to play football but I wish this version of myself right now had showed up at Middlesbrough. It would have been a different story.

“Mentally, I wouldn’t have been able to move abroad last season. I wouldn’t have been excited. But this time, I couldn’t say yes quick enough. I’ve got a good group of people around me now, a good group of mates… the old circle I used to be around off the pitch, I’ve had to make my mind up.”

A fading passion.

Connolly entered the limelight by scoring a brace for Brighton in a win over Tottenham Hotspur in October 2019, confirming his status as the great hope for Irish football.

Since then though, he has lost a little bit of passion for the game, as he goes on to explain.

“That love for football has probably faded in the last three seasons,” he said. “Everyone can probably tell by my performances at times.

“And maybe the way I carried myself on the pitch and sometimes off it. Now I’m in a better headspace, you look back at games and think ‘Was I really walking around for that long? Did I really have my head down for this long? Did I really walk around like that?”

Ireland situation.

Connolly hasn’t started a game for Ireland since an Aviva Stadium draw with Azerbaijan last September, when he was substituted by Stephen Kenny at half-time.

“I had a meeting with Keith and Stephen and they were showing me clips from the Azerbaijan game where I wasn’t pressing and then they showed me clips from the U21 game (with Sweden in 2019) where I wouldn’t stop running. That faded without me realising,” the forward reflects.

For the sake of Irish football, and for Connolly himself, here’s hoping that the beautiful surrounds of Venice will help to bring back the spark that he needs.

