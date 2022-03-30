2022 World Cup draw – Irish TV channel & streaming details, time and who has qualified

World Cup draw TV details.

The draw for the 2022 World Cup will take place this Friday, with the eyes of the world set to be fixed on TV sets, phones and laptops across the globe.

Sadly for those on this island, neither the Republic of Ireland nor Northern Ireland have qualified for the Qatar tournament but for those who have, it’s a chance to start dreaming about lifting the World Cup this coming December.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 World Cup draw…

What day and time is the World Cup draw?

The World Cup draw takes place in Doha on Friday April 1st at around 5pm Irish time.

Will I be able to watch it on TV or stream it?

The draw will be broadcast live on RTE 2 here in Ireland and it is also expected to be streamed on the Fifa website.

What is the format for the draw?

The 32 nations will be divided into eight groups of four, with one seeded team in each group.

Hosts Qatar will be one of the seeds and will be automatically placed into Group A with the seven other seeds being determined by the current Fifa World Rankings.

They are: Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Spain and Portugal.

This means that heavyweights such as Germany, Netherlands and Croatia will be paired with top seeds, making for plenty of potential ‘Group of Death’ scenarios.

All of the seeds will be placed into Pot 1, with the next eight teams in Pot 2 and the next eight in Pot 3. Pot 4 will contain the five lowest-ranked teams, along with the placeholders for the two inter-confederation play-off winners and the UEFA Path A play-off winner. More on that later.

32 teams. 1 ball to make their dreams a reality ⚽ Introducing Al Rihla, the #OfficialMatchBall of the 2022 #WorldCup The countdown to Qatar starts now#Qatar2022 | @adidasfootball pic.twitter.com/LauuuVSO8h — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) March 30, 2022

Who else has qualified?

At the time of writing, 27 teams have qualified, with just five more places up for grabs.

From Europe, there are seeded teams Belgium, France, England, Spain and Portugal, along with Germany, Denmark, Croatia, Serbia, Switzerland, Netherlands and Poland.

There is still one place up for grabs from the continent and it will go to Wales, Scotland or Ukraine, who are due to complete Path A of the Uefa play-offs in June, depending on the situation in the Eastern European country.

From South America, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay have all qualified, with Peru hoping to join them after they play the winner of the UAE v Australia inter-continental play-off.

Africa will be represented by Ghana, Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco and Cameroon, while Canada have qualified for the first time since 1986, as winners of the CONCACAF round robin.

The final places.

USA and Mexico are expected to join them barring disastrous results against Costa Rica and El Salvador respectively on Wednesday night, while Costa Rica look likely to compete in the other inter-continental play-off, against either Soloman Islands or New Zealand.

The Asian contingent is made up Iran, South Korea, Japan and Saudi Arabia, along with Qatar, who have qualified automatically as hosts.

As mentioned, the spots that are unresolved by the time Friday’s draw comes round will be represented by placeholders.

