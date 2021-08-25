The fascinating three-way race to reach a Premier League milestone

The race to 100 Premier League goals is on.

The Premier League season is barely two weeks old but this three-way race to 100 goals is already providing us with a decent subplot.

Since the rebrand of the English top flight in 1992, 29 players have scored 100 Premier League goals and the next entrant into the exclusive club is set to be one of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane or Raheem Sterling.

Just three goals separate the trio.

The trio are separated by just two goals in the all-time list with Liverpool duo Salah and Mane on 98 and 96 strikes respectively, and Manchester City’s Sterling sandwiched in between on 97.

It’s a matter of “when” rather than “if” all three players will hit 100 goals and if they all hit form, the so-called “100 Club” could even have three new members by the time the second international break rolls around in October.

We assess the chances of all three players getting there first below.

Mohamed Salah – 98 Premier League goals.

After getting on the scoresheet on the opening day against Norwich City, the Egyptian blanked in Liverpool’s second outing against Burnley.

In doing so, he missed the chance to join Thierry Henry as the joint fourth-fastest player to 100 Premier League goals (160 games) but Salah is likely to become the fifth-fastest by reaching the milestone quicker than Ian Wright (173 games).

96 of Salah’s 100 Premier League goals have come for Liverpool, with the other two being scored for Chelsea. A brace against his former club on Saturday will see him reach the century and failing that, his next three opportunities will come against Leeds United (away), Crystal Palace (h) and Brentford away.

Raheem Sterling – 97 Premier League goals

Sterling came off the bench to score the fourth goal of Man City’s 5-0 victory over Norwich on Saturday and with Jack Grealish now adding to Pep Guardiola’s attacking options, he might find starts hard to come by.

Sterling hit 10 Premier League goals last season, his lowest return since 2016/17, but comes into this season on the back of scoring three goals for England at Euro 2020.

79 of Sterling’s goals have come for Man City, with the previous 18 being scored for Liverpool.

A hat-trick against Arsenal on Saturday would get him to 100 in what would be his 293rd Premier League appearance but in the likely event that he doesn’t do that, his next opportunities will come against Leicester City (away), Southampton (home) and Chelsea (away).

Sadio Mane – 96 Premier League goals

The Senegalese forward endured a frustrating season last time out, only scoring 11 league goals as Liverpool stumbled towards a third-place finish.

Mane netted in the win against Burnley at the weekend and managed to score a brace against this weekend’s opponents Chelsea when the two sides met at Stamford Bridge last September – although that was before Thomas Tuchel arrived to fix The Blues’ leaky defence.

Salah and Mane have caused some frustration for Liverpool fans over the years by opting to shoot at goal rather than pass to each other and you’d wonder if that could be a factor as they look towards the milestone in the coming weeks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadio Mane (@sadiomaneofficiel)

75 of Mane’s Premier League goals have come for The Reds, with other 21 arriving during his spell at Southampton.

An unlikely four-goal haul against Chelsea would get him to 100 Premier League goals (in his 232nd appearance) before Leeds, Palace and Brentford present the next opportunities to inch closer.

For what it’s worth, the next current Premier League players in the all-time goalscoring charts are Christian Benteke (82), Theo Walcott (78) and Son Heung-Min (71), with Son being the one most likely to hit 100, given the stage of his career he is at.

Harry Kane (166), Jamie Vardy (119) and Romelu Lukaku (114) have already long-since joined the 100 club, which still has Alan Shearer sitting proudly on top with 260 goals, some 15 years after his retirement.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: 100 Premier League goals, mohamed salah, raheem sterling, sadio mane