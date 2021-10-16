“Who is better?” – Klopp’s high praise for Salah

Following their 5-0 victory over Watford, Jurgen Klopp had great things to say about his team but even more so about Mo Salah.

Mo Salah has been in fine form in recent weeks for Liverpool as calls grow for the Egyptian to be anointed as one the best players in the world.

The former Chelsea forward was a thorn in Watford’s side all day long on Saturday, and he got the goal his performance deserved against Claudio Ranieri’s side with a moment of pure class.

After leaving many fans and pundits mesmerised by what they saw, Salah earned high-praise from his manager who declared his forward as the best in the world.

Jurgen Klopp on Mo Salah.

When asked where Salah should be ranked in the world at the moment Klopp immediately responded by saying “Top.”

“Come on, we all see it. Who is better than him at the moment.

“There’s always a big discussion about this kind of thing but we don’t have to talk about what Ronaldo and Messi did for what they did for world football and how long they were really dominant but at the moment I think it’s clear there’s nobody better than him. (Salah)”

He also believes the comment is no spur of the moment reaction, believing Salah to be at this calibre for quite some time but also maintaining that he doesn’t show any sign of slowing down.

“It’s not only since yesterday, he’s already in that shape for a while but he’s young enough to keep the shape for a while.”

Overall result for Liverpool

As well as Salah’s top tier performance, the rest of the squad were on the receiving end of Klopp’s praise too.

“I think Watford had an idea today but we didn’t let it happen. We were so dominant.”

After being told that Liverpool had 80% possession Klopp stated that there were moments where he thought it had been 90% and further thought that Liverpool were capable of scoring even more.

Klopp was also surprised that after scoring the 4th goal was when Watford really began to play.

Other news

