“We’re talking about a world-class striker” – Antonio Conte’s high hopes for Harry Kane

After facing a longer goal draught than he normally faces at the start of the season, it took a spell in the England squad for Harry Kane to appear to find his form. Antonio Conte was happy to see this, for both the English national squad and Harry Kane and hopes Kane can emulate this quality for his club.

“To score is never easy and I’m happy for him. I’m happy for the national team.

“I’m happy because now in this way England is ready to play The World Cup in Qatar and it’s a good achievement and I’m happy for Harry because he’s called and he breaks record for England.”

While Kane’s skills for Spurs will have been called into question so far this year with the whole team underperforming, Conte was happy to see Kane return to goalscoring form.

“We’re talking about a world-class striker, he’s an important player for us. We have a great talent, a great quality.

“For sure, to score is a boost for him and I’m very happy because I have the possibility to know him much more and I understood that he’s a top player and in many aspects, he wants to improve, he wants to train very hard.”

Other players

Conte will look to see his other players work as hard as Kane as he attempts to improve the lacklustre performances he has seen this season.

“This is fantastic for me because my first task is to try to improve the players, to bring my players to another level and I think, in this team, many players can do this.”

With Conte’s arrival coming not long before the international break, his ability to have his team work together under him has been limited, with the majority of his players only returning from international duty.

“During the international break, we worked well with the players that we had with us. It was intensive work in many aspects.

“Also with the players that come back from the international break, we have started yesterday to work with only one part of the players. Today I think we’ll have all the players.”

