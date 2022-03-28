Wayne Rooney reveals Man United manager dream after snubbing Everton role

Wayne Rooney has broken his silence on turning down Everton.

While many may have been surprised when Wayne Rooney turned down an opportunity to take over the reins of Everton, the current Derby County boss has explained why he did so.

Rooney has now revealed that his managerial move must serve his path to becoming Man United’s manager.

Everton may be the club that’s closer to home, and the one that gave him his shot in the Premier League. But when speaking to the Sun, Rooney revealed it was not enough for him to return to the club as a manager.

“The whole reason in me going into management is Manchester United. I got offered the job interview for the Everton job,” Rooney told the Sun.

“I want to be Manchester United manager, I know I am not ready now but I have to plan everything I do to make sure one day it will happen.”

Returning to Manchester

While there’s no saying that an Everton move wouldn’t serve Rooney well, as he attempts to get closer to his goal of returning to United, he did reveal that his job with Derby wasn’t finished back when he was offered an interview with the Merseyside club.

“I believe I will be a Premier League manager,” he added. “I believe I’m ready for that, 100% and if that is with Everton one day in the future that would be absolutely great.

“But I’ve got a job that I’m doing at Derby which is an important job to me.”

The question now stands that if Rooney had been offered a United job at the time instead of Everton, would he have prioritised his Derby side that are fighting to avoid relegation?

